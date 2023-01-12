scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Bus and railway stations in Hyderabad get busier ahead of Sankranti festival

The SCR has announced an additional 540 train services between the two states whereas the TSRTC has decided to ply 4,233 additional buses and 3,648 non-reservation buses between different destinations.

File photo of buses standing at the Hakimpet Bus station. (ANI)

Interstate bus stations and major railway stations in Hyderabad have started to witness the festive rush ahead of the Sankranti festival on January 15. Every year, lakhs of people travel from Hyderabad to different parts of the state and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to celebrate the Telugu festival. While a rush for return to their natives was seen on Wednesday, the footfall at these travel hubs is only going to surge further ahead of the festival on Sunday.

“We are seeing an encouraging rush from Wednesday onwards. It is going to only rise further. We are fully prepared for this rush after two and a half years,” a TSRTC official said. There is a high demand for tickets to Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Kakinada, Guntur, Nellore, and Rajamahendravaram etc. For those who book tickets to and fro till January 31, the corporation has decided to offer a 10 per cent discount.

TSRTC buses are available from the Mahatma Gandhi bus station, Jubilee bus station, Aramghar, KPHB-Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Bowenpally, and Uppal. “The TSRTC is taking all precautionary measures to avoid inconvenience to those going home for the Sankranti festival. Special camps have been set up in congested areas such as Uppal crossroads, LB Nagar, Aramghar, and KPHB. For the comfort of the passengers, there are tents, drinking water and mobile toilets made available,” TSRTC MD tweeted.

This time, the corporation has also approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and succeeded in getting special lanes for its buses at toll plazas such as Patangi, Korlapahad on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada route, Guduru on the Hyderabad-Warangal route, Duddeda on the Hyderabad-Siddipet route, Manoharabad on the Hyderabad-Nizamabad route, and Raikal toll plaza on the Hyderabad-Kurnool route.

Six RTC staff each will be on duty for 24 hours in three shifts at these respective toll plazas to avoid the piling up of buses as it happens every year. It has also set up command and control centres at Bus Bhavan and MGBS in Hyderabad. MD VC Sajjanar said, “We appeal to people to travel by TSRTC bus and reach their destinations faster than taking private vehicles and getting into trouble at the toll plazas.”

Meanwhile, the special trains of SCR will run till January 20. The Secunderabad-Kakinada town special will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Nidadavolu, Rajahmundry, Anaparthi and Samalkot stations whereas the Kakinada Town-Tirupati-Kakinada Town special will have halts at Samalkot, Rajamundry, Nidadavolu, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renikunta stations in both the directions. The Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Sankranti special will stop at Duvvada, Annavaram, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Rayanapadu, Khammam, Warangal, Kazipet and Jangaon stations.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 13:55 IST
