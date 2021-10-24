Burj Khalifa lights up to celebrate Telangana’s Bathukamma festival

Bathukamma, Telangana’s floral festival, went global on Saturday when the Burj Khalifa in Dubai was lit up with colours depicting the festival and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Slogans, including “Jai Hind”, “Jai Telangana”, and “Jai KCR”, were featured between 9.40 pm and 10.40 pm (IST) as part of the initiative taken up by MLC Kalvakuntala Kavitha and her Telangana Jagruthi to promote the state’s floral festival.

#Telangana‘s festival of flowers #Bathukamma and CM KCR featured on Burj Khalifa, Dubai on Oct 23. Courtesy: MLC @RaoKavitha and Telangana Jagruthi. pic.twitter.com/EkQGXOFAB6 — Rahul V Pisharody (@rahulvpisharody) October 24, 2021

Telangana Jagruthi, a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana, has been working to celebrate the cultural heritage of the state. Led by the MLC, who is also the CM’s daughter, Telangana Jagruthi has been working to bring together Telanganites across the world to empower the spirit of the state.

The festival represents the cultural spirit of Telangana. The word Bathukamma comes from Telugu words “Bathuku”, meaning life, and “Amma”, meaning mother. As such, it is a celebration of life and womanhood.

During the nine days of the festival, which usually coincides with the festivities of Navratri, women come together in groups to prepare ornate stacks using local flowers such as Celosia, Senna, Marigold, Lotus, Cucurbita, and Cucumis among others. This stack is called a Bathukamma and represents Goddess Maha Gauri and is worshipped for nine days.

The Burj Khalifa in Dubai depicts Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s face on the occasion of Bathukamma on Saturday. (Photo: Telangana Jagruthi) The Burj Khalifa in Dubai depicts Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s face on the occasion of Bathukamma on Saturday. (Photo: Telangana Jagruthi)

On the final day of the festival, Bathukamma is immersed in water bodies. After the formation of Telangana, the new government accorded Bathukamma the status of a state festival.

This year, Telangana Jagruthi, as part of Bathukamma celebrations, launched a song composed by Oscar-winner A R Rahman and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Saturday night’s show on the Burj Khalifa also featured the map of India, Telangana and Bathukamma flowers. The Bathukamma song — Alipoola Vennela — was played in the background. A delegation of the Telangana diaspora, TRS party activists, and Telangana Jagruthi members were present along with the MLC. The show was telecasted live on social media platforms.