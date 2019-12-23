Bullet near spine of teenager has Hyderabad cops puzzled

The doctors were in for a shock when they found a single complete bullet in the ‘intramuscular layer’. The doctors were in for a shock when they found a single complete bullet in the ‘intramuscular layer’.

The Hyderabad police is trying to ascertain how a bullet could be found near the spinal-cord of an 18-year-old, when she herself claims ignorance about how it got there.

The patient, Asma Begum from Jahanuma in Falaknuma, had visited Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hospital about two months ago complaining of a backache. While she was under medication, she re-visited the hospital a month later with an X-ray of her spine.

Doctors upon taking a look at it found an artifact “near L1L2”. According to police, since she did not reveal any history, it was thought to be a foreign body.

The patient was admitted into the hospital on December 21 and a surgery was posted for the same day to remove the ‘foreign body’.

The doctors were in for a shock when they found a single complete bullet in the ‘intramuscular layer’. “On examination, it was noticed that the patient had a mark on the right infra-scapular region at T8 level. Vertical incision was given on L1L2 under local anesthesia, single complete bullet was found in intramuscular layer and was removed.

“The patient did not reveal the history even after the procedure was completed. An MLC was done immediately. The patient was discharged on December 22, 2019 afternoon in a stable condition,” said the police.

A police officer, on condition of anonymity, said she would have died if the bullet was from a gun shot. “It’s a puzzle. She had been suffering from a backache for two years.”

Based on a complaint from the hospital, a case under Section 307 IPC and Section 27 of the Arms Act has been registered and the police have initiated an investigation.

DCP West Zone AR Srinivas, in a message, said, “Doctors on operating found a bullet lodged near her spinal cord. This injury appears to be more than a year old. For the last one year, the woman was in pain, but was not telling anyone about the bullet injury. An FIR has been registered and case is under investigation.”

