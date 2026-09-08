2 BRS MLCs arrested over abusive remarks against Telangana Speaker

BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudan, known as Tata Madhu, and Naveen Kumar Reddy (right), who were booked under the arrested, following complaints over their remarks against the Speaker. *(Photo credit: Wikipedia/Twitter)

The police in Hyderabad Tuesday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Tata Madhusudan, also known as Tata Madhu, and Naveen Kumar Reddy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, the previous day.

The two MLCs were booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following complaints over their remarks against the Speaker.

On Monday, the Assembly witnessed scuffles between the police and BRS MLAs who turned up in black clothes to protest against the state’s Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. It is alleged that Madhusudan hurled abuses at the Speaker after the police prevented the BRS MLAs from entering the House, according to Dalit Congress MLAs and MLCs.