2 BRS MLCs arrested over abusive remarks against Telangana Speaker

BRS MLCs Tata Madhusudan, known as Tata Madhu, and Naveen Kumar Reddy (right), who were booked under the arrested, following complaints over their remarks against the Speaker. *(Photo credit: Wikipedia/Twitter)
The police in Hyderabad Tuesday arrested Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLCs Tata Madhusudan, also known as Tata Madhu, and Naveen Kumar Reddy for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, the previous day.
The two MLCs were booked under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following complaints over their remarks against the Speaker.
On Monday, the Assembly witnessed scuffles between the police and BRS MLAs who turned up in black clothes to protest against the state’s Revanth Reddy-led Congress government. It is alleged that Madhusudan hurled abuses at the Speaker after the police prevented the BRS MLAs from entering the House, according to Dalit Congress MLAs and MLCs.
Reacting to the issue, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy termed the remarks an insult to the four crore people of Telangana and described the episode as a “dark day” for the state. He alleged that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), who had held a meeting with the party’s MLAs and MLCs on Sunday, had incited them to behave in such a manner.
The session itself got off to a tumultuous start, with BJP members raising slogans and demanding an immediate debate on the inclusion of private lands belonging to citizens in the prohibitive list under Section 22-A of the Registration Act, which bars registrations and other transactions involving such properties.
The BJP members did not relent despite Speaker Kumar appealing to them to allow the proceedings to continue. Legislative Affairs Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government was ready for a debate on the issue.
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The Speaker subsequently adjourned the House, leading to high drama outside the legislature as BRS members came sporting black T-shirts. When the House resumed, BJP members again pressed for a debate on the prohibitive list of lands. They relented after CM Reddy assured them that the matter would be taken up for discussion later.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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