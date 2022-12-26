scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

BRS MLAs ‘poaching’ case: Telangana HC transfers case to CBI, quashes SIT

The Telangana government on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt to poach the MLAs.

The Telangana High Court quashed the SIT and the investigation carried out so far by the police. (File photo)

The Telangana High Court on Monday transferred to CBI, the investigation into the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs that is at present being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police.

The High Court also quashed the SIT and the investigation carried out so far by the police.

After hearing writ petitions filed by the three accused in the case and the BJP seeking transfer of the case from SIT to any independent agency or the CBI, the High Court dismissed the BJP’s plea on technical grounds.

However, the HC allowed the petitions of the accused and entrusted the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The petitioners sought investigation into the case by an independent agency citing that a fair probe was part of fundamental rights conferred under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Three people — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy — were already named as accused (A1 to A3) in the case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them on October 26.

The trio was arrested while they were allegedly trying to lure four MLAs of the ruling BRS to join the BJP. Recently, they were granted bail by the High Court.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS, now BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

They had allegedly asked Reddy to bring more BRS MLAs by offering Rs 50 crore each to join the BJP.

First published on: 26-12-2022 at 07:24:07 pm
Top personalities whose statements, antics made headlines in 2022

