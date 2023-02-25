BRS eyes Maharashtra inroads, Telangana CM KCR’s daughter Kavitha visits Mumbai

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, became the first party leader to visit Mumbai Saturday after the BRS launched its plan to expand in Maharashtra on February 5.

Stating that Telangana’s welfare and development programmes were being discussed across the country, Kavitha said people in Maharashtra were demanding replication of Telangana’s welfare programmes in their state. The BRS would play a crucial role in the comprehensive development of Maharashtra, she said. On the possibility of contesting elections in Maharashtra, she said the party would make an announcement in this regard.

आज मुंबई दौरे के दौरान, मराठा साम्राज्य के संस्थापक हिंदुस्तान के वीर योद्धा छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को महाराष्ट्र की संस्कृति और पारंपरिक प्रथाओं के साथ पुष्प श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने का सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ। जय महाराष्ट्र,

जय हिन्द। 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/x1BUJPn6vQ — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 25, 2023

The BRS MLC, who is in Mumbai to attend different programmes, was welcomed by BRS Mumbai unit leaders.

“Telangana shares nearly 1,000 kilometres of its border with Maharashtra. There was a lot of difference in terms of welfare and development programmes being implemented in the two states. Unlike in Hyderabad, where drinking water was being supplied round the clock, in Mumbai drinking water was being supplied for only two hours in a day,” she said.

“When the Telangana government could supply drinking water to every household across the state, why cannot the Maharashtra government implement such a programme?” she asked.

“The provision of basic amenities like drinking water and power to households was still a challenge in many states in the country. But Telangana, the youngest state in the country, had addressed these issues by nearly 98 per cent,” she said, adding that the BRS party would fight for such people-centric issues.

Heartfelt thank you to our BRS Cadre in Mumbai for such a warm welcome and continued love and support. pic.twitter.com/1qTwCqVWve — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 25, 2023

On February 5, foraying for the first time outside Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) with Kavitha alongside had addressed a public meeting in Maharashtra’s Nanded. Several leaders and followers of various parties including some sarpanches joined the BRS in the presence of KCR. Members of various political outfits from villages of Nanded South and North, Bokar, Naigam, Mukhed, Deglur, Loha constituencies, Kinwat, Dharmabad towns, Mudked, Naigam, Biloli, Umri, Himayat Nagar, in Nanded district attended the public meeting.

In Mumbai Saturday, Kavitha also asked why central agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Reserve Bank of India were silent over the Adani Group’s financial dealings in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

She reiterated the party’s demand for a joint parliamentary committee to probe the controversy.