Brick kiln in Telangana’s Sangareddy shut down after sexual abuse complaint, Odisha migrants rescued

As many as 72 migrant workers from Odisha, including seven minor girls who were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by their employers, were rescued from a brick kiln in Telangana’s Sangareddy district Wednesday.

In a joint operation led by officials from the departments of labour, women and child welfare, and revenue, and the police, the minor girls were shifted to the local Sakhi One Stop Centre for medical support and rehabilitation. While the brick kiln was shut down, the owners were booked for sexually harassing the girls.

K Ravinder Reddy, the deputy commissioner of labour (Sangareddy district), told indianexpress.com that 72 workers, including 14 minors, were rescued Wednesday. “Seven minor girls have been shifted to the Sakhi centre and the rest have boarded a train to their native on Thursday morning,” he said.

While a large number of migrant workers travel to parts of Telangana every year to work in brick kilns between November and May, the official said it was the first time an incident of such nature has been reported. “The employers have threatened and sexually abused the girls for the last 15 days even as their parents were living with them. It is a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) case and due procedures are being followed. The statements from all, including all workers and victims, are being collected,” he said.

When contacted, the sub-inspector of the jurisdictional police station said that an FIR has been registered against the four brick kiln owners, who are siblings and partners, under sections 354 A and C (sexual harassment and voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7 and 8 (sexual assault and punishment) and 11 and 12 (Sexual harassment and punishment) of the POCSO Act. The four accused have not been arrested so far. “The accused have sexually harassed and taken private photos of the victims. The four brothers are booked. The case is under investigation,” the SI said.

According to officials, the workers from Odisha had arrived here in December to work at the brick kiln till the end of May.

The complaint from an Odisha-based activist, as received by the labour department, alleged that minor girls were sexually abused by the employers while adults, including senior citizens, were held captive and assaulted at the brick kiln.

The complaint also gave names and details of the brick kiln workers and also shared videos, audio files and call recordings from the workers calling for help. The complainant also stated that the workers were fraudulently trafficked by one Baichandra Bag in Odisha and sold to the brick kiln owners in Sangareddy.

The workers also complained to officials that they were forced to work overtime and not given adequate food, decent wages, accommodation or medical facilities. They said they were beaten up and threatened with dire consequences if the weekly target for bricks was not achieved. The complaint said the employers came into workers’ rooms at night and misbehaved with women and children. Acting on the complaint, the authorities inspected and found fault, prima facie, with the employers.