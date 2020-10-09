Boy missing from UP traced in Assam after 5 years with help of Telangana Police’s software

The boy (in picture) was missing from his home since July 14, 2015. (Source: Telangana Police)

A 13-year-old autistic child missing from his home for the last five years was reunited with his family Friday. Thanks to Telangana Police’s facial recognition tool called ‘Darpan’, the boy, hailing from Handia in Uttar Pradesh, was traced to a state-run child home at Goalpara in Assam.

Additional DGP (Women Safety) Swati Lakra said the Telangana Police upon identifying the child, informed the station house officer (SHO) of Handia police station who in turn informed the parents of the missing child. They immediately rushed to the child welfare center at Goalpara in Assam and identified him.

Emotional reunion..

The boy, identified as Som Soni, was missing from his home since July 14, 2015. A case of a missing person was registered in the police station. A few days later, on July 23, the missing boy was spotted by Goalpara police in Assam and admitted into a local child welfare center.

Recently, Telangana Police – while using the Darpan tool to match photographs of missing children with those who have been housed at child homes across the country – traced Soni who has been missing for five years now.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, ADGP Lakra said, “We collect data (photographs of missing children), from FIRs registered across the country and from CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems), and also from track the child portal (https://trackthemissingchild.gov.in/trackchild/index.php). These are about the photographs of missing children. On the other side, we get photographs of traced children from the track the child portal, from the child care institutions across the country, and the women and child welfare department. The software runs and matches the missing and traced children. It gives three-four options.”

Telangana state police department has been using ‘Darpan’ since 2018 and has traced and reunited 23 children with their families as of date. “This tool is developed by us. Even if the child is traced 10 or 15 years later the matrix of the face remains the same. That’s how it works,” she noted. She credited technology as the sole reason for reuniting Som Soni with his family.

The more the data, the better the efficiency of the software. “We are trying to get much data as possible so that as many missing children across India can be traced using the tool,” she added.

