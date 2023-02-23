One more boy hurt in stray dog attack as Telangana steps up measures to curb menace

Days after the death of a four-year-old boy who was attacked by stray dogs in Hyderabad, the Municipal Administration and the Urban Development (MAUD) department of Telangana has turned to sensitisation measures to effectively curb the menace while stepping up the animal birth control programme. Meanwhile, another four-year-old Wednesday suffered severe injuries in a stray dog attack at Maruti Nagar in Chaitanyapuri in Hyderabad, officials said. The boy’s life was saved due to the timely intervention by his mother. He was playing outside his house when dogs attacked him, they said.

A widely shared video of a four-year-old boy being mauled by a pack of street dogs in Amberpet, Hyderabad, had evoked widespread anger and contempt against the measures currently being taken by the municipal corporation in controlling aggressive dogs on streets. The four-year-old, Pradeep, died on Sunday as it was too late by the time his father reached for his rescue.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar directed officials to pay special attention to control strays not only in the areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but also in other municipalities. Apart from bolstering the sterilisation programme, Kumar instructed the GHMC officials to restrict the hotels, restaurants, function halls, and meat shops from dumping waste on the streets.

He suggested awareness programmes for students in government and private schools in the city. Officials were ordered to prepare pamphlets and hoardings in this regard. They were also asked to take up control measures with the help of slum development federations, town development federations and residential colony welfare associations, and self-help groups.

Kumar also directed the officials to come up with a mobile app for the registration of pets in the city and take complaints related to dog menace through the MyGHMC app (no-040-21-11-11-11). As per the registration of their pets, owners will be issued an identity card.

He asked his team to identify the areas where the most number of street dog attack cases are registered and take immediate action. The officials have been directed to rope in veterinary teams in the areas that have increased presence of street dogs and take appropriate measures to curb them.

According to the GHMC, currently, there are 5,50,000 stray dogs in the corporation area. As of 2011, there were 8.5 lakh dogs in the city and the decrease in numbers was chiefly due to an active sterilisation programme.