‘Bounced cheques’: Telangana govt clarifies on relief distributed to Punjab farmers’ kin

Telangana government Thursday dismissed reports that some of the cheques distributed as aid to the families of farmers in Punjab and Haryana who passed away during the agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws were dishonoured.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao distributed 1,010 cheques to the next of kin of deceased farmers in May 2022, some of which are said to have bounced. The Chief Minister’s Office clarified that the cheques had bounced because the beneficiaries deposited the same in the bank after the three-month validity period had expired. The government has instructed the banks to revalidate the cheques, it said.

A press release from chief secretary Somesh Kumar’s office said the government had extended relief to the next of kin of farmers who lost lives during the farmers’ agitation and handed financial assistance to 709 families of deceased farmers in Punjab and Haryana. “In some sections of the media, it has been wrongly reported that a few cheques which were distributed could not be encashed when presented to the banks. The matter was enquired into and was ascertained that 814 cheques have already been cashed by the families of the deceased farmers,” the release said.

“Necessary directions have been given to the bank to revalidate all such cheques. Should further assistance be required, Mr Ram Singh, joint secretary, revenue department, may be contacted at 95819 92577. The Govt of Telangana firmly stands behind the families of these farmers in this moment of grief and is committed that this measure of support reaches the concerned families,” the chief secretary added in the note.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met the families on May 22 this year and distributed cheques worth Rs 3 lakh each to the bereaved families.