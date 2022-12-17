Body of girl found in lake in Hyderabad

The body of a 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from her school was found in a lake here on Friday.

A police release said a telephone call was received from the girl’s father at around noon on Thursday that his daughter, studying in fourth standard, was missing from the school.

The police immediately reached the complainant and collected information from the school staff and classmates of the girl to trace her, it said.

Special teams were formed, among other measures, to find her, it said.

Available CCTV footage was perused which showed her walking alone towards a lake. A dog squad was pressed into service and searches were also carried out till this morning, the release said.

The body of the girl was identified in the lake at around 10.30 AM today and an autopsy was conducted at a State-run hospital.

Soon after getting the postmortem report, the case would be finalised, the release said, adding that scientific investigation was on. Some suspects and others were also being questioned.

Meanwhile, TV channels showed the family members, other residents of the locality holding a protest against the incident. They were also joined by some political leaders.