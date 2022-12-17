scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Body of girl found in lake in Hyderabad

A police release said a telephone call was received from the girl's father at around noon on Thursday that his daughter, studying in fourth standard, was missing from the school.

The police immediately reached the complainant and collected information from the school staff and classmates of the girl to trace her, it said.

The body of a 10-year-old girl who had gone missing from her school was found in a lake here on Friday.

A police release said a telephone call was received from the girl’s father at around noon on Thursday that his daughter, studying in fourth standard, was missing from the school.

The police immediately reached the complainant and collected information from the school staff and classmates of the girl to trace her, it said.

Special teams were formed, among other measures, to find her, it said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...Premium
How ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ solved the problem of computer...
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?Premium
Court vacations: What are arguments for and against judges taking breaks?
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...Premium
Delhi Confidential: PM Narendra Modi to attend C R Paatil’s Gujarat...
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...Premium
5 Qs | Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh: ‘Maulana Azad National Fellow...

Available CCTV footage was perused which showed her walking alone towards a lake. A dog squad was pressed into service and searches were also carried out till this morning, the release said.

The body of the girl was identified in the lake at around 10.30 AM today and an autopsy was conducted at a State-run hospital.

Soon after getting the postmortem report, the case would be finalised, the release said, adding that scientific investigation was on. Some suspects and others were also being questioned.

More from Hyderabad
Advertisement

Meanwhile, TV channels showed the family members, other residents of the locality holding a protest against the incident. They were also joined by some political leaders.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:12:10 am
Next Story

PVR Cinemas launches new ICE Theatres in NCR with 11 screens per hall

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 17: Latest News
Advertisement
close