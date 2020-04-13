Hyderabad: Bodies of 3 women found at dumping ground, probe underway

Two bodies were found hanging from a tree while the third was found lying nearby. The trio are yet to be identified. Two bodies were found hanging from a tree while the third was found lying nearby. The trio are yet to be identified.

Bodies of three young women were found at a garbage dumping ground in Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad on Monday.

Officials at a nearby dental college said the victims were not their students or staff members.

“We are verifying if these are related to missing persons cases. There are doubts if the women have committed suicide or were killed some where and bodies hanged here,” an official said.

