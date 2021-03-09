Black Buck rescued, three held for hunting and selling deer meat in Hyderabad

The three-year-old Black Buck which was rescued by Hyderabad police (Express photo)

Hyderabad Police on Tuesday rescued a three-year-old Black Buck and apprehended three persons involved in hunting deer and selling its meat to customers.

In a joint operation with Forest Department officials, the police arrested Chavan Shanker Baba (36) from Nirmal district, along with Md Zubair (26) and Md Salmanuddin (27), both residents of Nizamabad district.

The sleuths also recovered the remains of another deer the accused is alleged to have killed. Another accused Imran is absconding.

Addressing the press, Hyderabad’s Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said Baba, a farmer, decided to hunt deer and other wild animals to make easy money.

His plan took shape when he came in contact with Md Zubair, who mediates the sale of deer meat and purchase of live deer, the police chief said, adding Salmanuddin approached Zubair seeking deer meat for his friend and the latter got in touch with Baba for the same.

Baba killed a Black Buck and captured another, keeping them to himself, police said, adding that Salmanuddin met Zubair and Baba to buy the live deer for Rs 15,000. A portion of meat from the hunted buck was sold to Imran.

Chakravarthy Gummi, additional DCP, said preliminary inquiry revealed that Baba and Zubair have been involved in 10 similar offences in the past.

The rescued buck was handed over to the Nehru Zoological Park. The park’s curator Subhadra Devi pointed out that deer hunting is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act and any violation is punishable with imprisonment up to seven years and a fine.

Acting on a tip-off, the Commissioner’s Task Force (south zone), along with sleuths of the Forest department, nabbed the accused. In January 2018, the department had charged Baba in a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.