BJP’s Telangana unit welcomes Centre’s decision to impose ban on PFI and its affiliates, lauds PM Modi

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Telangana unit has welcomed the Central government’s decision to declare the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates as “unlawful association”.

Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao said “a strong government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi can only take such decisive action in the interest of national security”.

“Non BJP state governments over the years driven by their political compulsion of minority appeasement have let dangerous organisations like the PFI grow nationally,’’ said Rao.

“This tough, timely and thoughtful action by Modi government will ensure that divisive forces do not build national networks under the guise of social organisations to further their hateful agenda of creating communal and religious disharmony in India,’’ he added.

The Telangana BJP chief spokesperson’s remarks came as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Wednesday morning banned the PFI and its associates for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The MHA said the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order etc. which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organization and has hence declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an “unlawful association” under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967,” the ministry said.

Advertisement

This came a day after the second nationwide crackdown on the PFI with police teams across seven states, including Kerala and Delhi, conducting raids Tuesday and detaining or arresting over 270 people with alleged links to the radical outfit.