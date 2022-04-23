BJP worker’s suicide: Telangana HC issues notices to state govt, minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued notices to state Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, the state government and Khammam Police in a petition stating that the suicide of a BJP worker in Khammam was due to false police cases being filed against him.

S Sai Ganesh, a member of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), committed suicide by consuming pesticide at a police station last Friday and succumbed later.

Ganesh allegedly posted videos on social media accusing Kumar and local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders of corruption. The police lodged at least 15 cases of defamation and harassment against Ganesh for various social media posts. In his dying statement, Ganesh accused the minister and other leaders of forcing the police to foist false cases against him. He said he was committing suicide because he was tired of being harassed.

Ganesh allegedly consumed pesticide after being summoned to the police station. Though the police rushed him to hospital, he succumbed. Angry BJP activists ransacked the government hospital and set fire to hoardings of TRS leaders in Khammam and clashed with police and TRS supporters.

Hearing the petition filed by an ABVP member, the high court on Friday issued notices and asked authorities to file replies in a week.