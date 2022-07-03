BJP will defeat ‘parivarvaad’ of TRS in Telangana Assembly polls, says Piyush Goyal

The Telangana government is run by the family of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a result of which the state has failed to implement various central government schemes, said Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday. Speaking after a meeting of the BJP’s national executive in Hyderabad, Goyal said the BJP has resolved to defeat the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government’s “parivarvaad” in the Assembly elections next year.

Goyal said Telangana BJP leader D K Aruna had given a presentation on the economic and social condition of the people in Telangana at the national executive meeting. “She explained the problems that people of the state are facing. People of all sections, be it a farmer, Dalit, middle class, everyone is suffering. The BJP national executive has expressed regret at the unfortunate situation in the state. When Telangana was formed, it was expected that it would become the number one state in the country on all fronts. Youths sacrificed their lives for Telangana.

“However, in eight years, the ruling TRS government failed the expectations of Telangana people. The TRS government is now associated with corruption and dynastic rule. One family runs the government. The CM and his son, a senior minister, run the entire government and other Cabinet ministers have no work,” Goyal criticised. He said the state government had also failed to implement central schemes.

“The BJP’s tremendous performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections, and the surprise result of Dubbaka bypoll, which the BJP won in spite of being surrounded by the CM’s constituency, heralds the fall of the TRS government. No one expected us to win Dubbaka, but we fought and won. It shows the faith of the people in the BJP and the leadership of Narendra Modi. It is now very clear that in Telangana the BJP will form a good, honest, sensitive government that will fulfil the expectations of people,” he said.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“In the coming days, the clouds of change are coming over Telangana in the form of BJP. BJP will replace the corrupt TRS government and form a government of double engine growth that will fulfil the aspirations of the Telangana people,’’ he said.

Goyal said the TRS has not fulfilled the basic promise of neellu (water), nidhanalu (funds) and niyamakalu (jobs). “The irrigation projects are mired in corruption. The Kaleshwaram project’s estimated cost has been increased from Rs 40,000 crore to Rs 1.30 lakh crore. How did it increase so much? It reeks of corruption,” he said.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy said the Telangana chief minister should not preach on how to run the government when he spends most of his time at his farmhouse. “The Cabinet meeting happens when the family sits at the dinner table. Due to vaastu, he has not gone to the Secretariat. He is spending crores on building a new secretariat,” Reddy said. “He should not talk of democracy, because a party that was formed and a state achieved on the basis of agitation, has banned protests in the state. If we plan a protest in Hyderabad, our leaders in Adilabad or Nalgonda are arrested. Is this democracy,” Reddy asked.