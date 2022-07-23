As BJP, TRS fight over central funds, Telangana farmers demand crop-loss payout

Calling for an end to the blame game between Telangana’s ruling TRS and the Opposition BJP over the disbursement of disaster relief funds and their utilisation, a farmers group, Rythu Swarajya Vedika, demanded Saturday that the state government enumerate flood-related agricultural damage and compensate the farmers for their losses.

As heavy rains wreaked havoc in northern and eastern districts in the past couple of weeks, several low-lying areas remained inundated for days, leading to extensive damage to agricultural land, private property, roads and bridges. RSV activists said farmers had not received any compensation for the damage from the deluge of October 2020 and that they feared a repeat of the predicament.

Speaking to reporters, Vissa Kiran Kumar of RSV said Telangana was the only state that opted out of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in 2020 and had not devised its own scheme for compensating distressed farmers. In comparison, he said, Andhra Pradesh implemented a state scheme and disbursed nearly Rs 1,800 towards crop damage in 2020. Rs 600 crore of this came from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), he added.

Kanneganti Ravi, one of the RSV activists who had approached the Telangana High Court against the state government’s failure to compensate farmers, said the government chose not to implement the court’s September 2021 order to pay crop-loss compensation to all affected farmers within four months, despite the requisite funds being available with the SDRF, and approached the Supreme Court.

Over the past few weeks, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has repeatedly said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had turned a blind eye to the sufferings of the people of the state by not releasing any funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the past five years. Leading the attack on Twitter, Minister KT Rama Rao wondered many a time why the BJP-ruled states received generous funds every time they suffered a natural calamity.

Hon’ble @PMOIndia Is this what “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas”& Co-operative federalism means? Telangana has been reeling under heavy floods but not a single rupee granted under NDRF since 2018! Neither did you offer relief to 2020 Hyderabad floods nor to 2022 Godavari floods. Why? pic.twitter.com/zcW1HK07vV — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 19, 2022

State BJP leaders have countered the TRS attack claiming that the Centre has released nearly Rs 3,000 crore towards disaster and flood relief in the past eight years. Union minister G Kishan Reddy, leading the counterattack, said more than Rs 1,500 crore of these funds had been released since 2018 as the Centre’s contribution to the SDRF. TRS leaders claim this 75 per cent contribution was the state’s rightful share and ask why additional funds were not being released from the NDRF.

Farmhouse family seems to be clueless on how the Disaster Response Fund operates in India and are making misleading statements & mis-stating facts The Government of India has released approximately Rs. 3,000 crores in the last 8 years for disaster and flood relief in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/Pl8PU3l9KG — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 20, 2022

Kiran Kumar said the SDRF and NDRF guidelines of 2015 clearly stated that the primary mode of disaster relief was through the SDRF, which receives 75 per cent of its contribution from the Centre. Funds from the NDRF are released only for severe disasters when a state has insufficient balance in its SDRF. “In this tussle between the Centre and the State, it is the farmers who stand to lose even as crop loss due to disasters is one of the major causes of farmers’ distress and suicides in the state,” said P Shankar, another RSV activist.

“A letter dated May 2021 from the accountant-general of Telangana shows that the state had a balance of Rs 977 crore as of April 2020, and Rs 2,581 crore as of March 2021 under the SDRF. After the deluge of 2020, the state did not use this fund to compensate farmers and sought Rs 552 crore from the Centre as relief for crop damage. The Centre, on its part, sanctioned only one third of what Telangana sought and approved Rs 188.23 crore for crop loss, out of a total of Rs 245.96 crore for disaster relief. Funds were not released from the NDRF because the state had sufficient funds in the SDRF,” Kumar explained.

“Something as procedural as enumeration of damage to farm crops has not been done in Telangana for five years. Farmers were not compensated after the 2020 floods because the state did not have data on the extent of damage. The state has not spent any funds since 2018 from the NDRF or the SDRF towards disaster relief for farmers who suffered crop losses. We see a pattern in this and this should not repeat,” said another activist, Sreeharsha, who demanded immediate enumeration of farmers whose crops, land and livestock were affected in the recent floods.

“Details of actual cultivators including tenant farmers should be enumerated. The government should not once again delay enumeration and claim it is too late,” he added.

Another activist, B Kondal, said the government should withdraw its appeal in the Supreme Court against the high court judgment in RSV’s public-interest litigation, and immediately identify farmers affected by the October 2020 floods and distribute relief. There is also an urgent need to establish a robust and effective crop insurance scheme and bring under it all farmers including tenant farmers, Adivasi and female farmers, the activist said.