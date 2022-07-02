With BJP national meet, TRS rally and VIP visits, Hyderabad to witness traffic curbs today

Citizens in Hyderabad are in for a day of traffic restrictions, diversions, and snarls like never before. With the arrival of a battalion of BJP leaders and activists from across the country for the party’s national executive meeting in the city on Saturday, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has decided to show its strength with a bike rally through the city in support of Yashwant Sinha, the opposition’s presidential candidate, who is also visiting the city Saturday.

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao receives Sinha at 11 am, TRS party workers will take out a massive bike rally from the Begumpet airport to Jalavihar on Necklace Road. Further, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at Begumpet airport at 2.55 pm and proceed to either Raj Bhavan or Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC), the venue of the national executive meeting. Meanwhile, police have also deployed a large number of forces near Charminar as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will take part in a maha aarti at Bhagyalakshmi temple at 12.30 pm.

In an advisory to the public, traffic police advised the commuters to avoid routes from Begumpet airport to HICC between 10 am and 6 pm as roads near Panjagutta, KBR Park, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Road No. 36, and Madhapur may witness traffic congestion.

Police have also asked offices located between Kavuri Hills to Kothaguda Junction, Hi-Tech City MMTS station to Ikea Rotary to stagger their work timings accordingly or allow work from home to avoid inconvenience.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed between JNTU and Cyber Towers, Miyapur and Kothaguda, Kavuri Hills and Kothaguda, Biodiversity Junction and JNTU, and between Narayanamma College and Gachibowli.

Alternative routes have been arranged for those commuting between Neeru’s Junction to Kothaguda and Gachibowli via Durgam Cheruvu and vice versa. Similarly, for those commuting between Miyapur, Kothaguda, and Hafeezpet to Hitech City, Cyber Towers, and Jubilee Hills, alternative routes have been arranged via AIG Hospital and Ikea Rotary. Traffic from RC Puram, Chandanagar towards Madhapur and Gachibowli will be diverted to BHEL, Nallagandla and IIIT-Hyderabad to avoid the Alwyn-Kondapur road.

Similarly, given the TRS bike rally, police said traffic will be stopped or diverted at Begumpet Airport, Lifestyle, Somajiguda, Khairatabad, IMAX Rotary, Necklace Road, and Jalavihar on a need basis between 11 am and 2 pm as a large gathering is expected to cause traffic congestion.

Police have advised the public to avoid the road from Begumpet Airport to Panjagutta Crossroad, Somajiguda to Khairatabad Junction and Raj Bhavan Road, Khairatabad Junction to Necklace Road Rotary and towards Jalavihar, and also Telugu Talli circle towards Necklace Road Rotary.

Traffic will be diverted at Monappa Island and Rajiv Gandhi statue towards Panjagutta, at Khairatabad junction towards Shadan College, at Nallagutta bridge towards Budda Bhavan and Tank Bund, and towards Karbala maidan at SonaBai Mosque. Commuters from Mint Compound towards Necklace Road Rotary will be diverted towards Khairatabad Bada Ganesh at Traffic PS Saifabad.