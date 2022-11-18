scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 18, 2022

Angered by his remark on KCR’s daughter, ‘TRS men’ vandalise BJP MP Dharmapuri’s home

K Kavita says that if Arvind Dharmapuri--who recently said she was unhappy in the ruling party--'keeps talking nonsense about me, I will hit him with a shoe'.

Arvind Dharmapuri said that although the people in the house were frightened by the attack, they were safe. (Photo: Arvind Dharmapuri/ @Arvindharmapuri/ Twitter)

In a brazen attack, workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi allegedly stormed into the Hyderabad house of Nizamabad BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri and vandalised it on Friday, smashing furniture including a glass shelf where idols of deities were kept.

Though Dharmapuri was not at home, his elderly mother and other women who were present in the house at the MLA Colony in Banjara Hills were terrorised as dozens of men carrying party flags barged in and started smashing the furniture. The MP’s mother and another woman were seen in viral videos trying to stop the men, only to give up soon as they were wielding sticks.

The TRS workers were angry about Dharmapuri’s recent remark that former MP K Kavita, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was trying to join the Congress because she was unhappy in the ruling party. The remark came after Rao said the BJP was trying to lure Kavita. Although security personnel were posted at Dharmapuri’s house, they were unable to hold off the attack. The vandals also broke plant pots and damaged a car’s windshield.

Police reached the house and detained several people that they said belonged to Telangana Jagruti, a non-profit headed by Kavita.

Immediately after the attack, Kavita told reporters that the Dharmapuri had talked nonsense about her. “If Arvind keeps talking nonsense about me, I will hit him with a shoe. He says a lot of things that are not acceptable in politics. He makes personal attacks against me. I do not want to talk about him because I will chase him and defeat him in the next election,’’ she said.

Dharmapuri said that although the people in the house were frightened by the attack, they were safe. “TRS goons attacked my house on the directions of KCR, KTR and Kavita. They created a ruckus inside my house and terrorised my mother,’’ he said. “Will police file any cases? I don’t think so.”

First published on: 18-11-2022 at 03:07:47 pm
