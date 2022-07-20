BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

July 20, 2022 3:32:36 pm
BJP lawmaker Dharmapuri Arvind was booked on Wednesday for allegedly abusing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a media conference on July 13 at Nampally in Hyderabad.
The case was lodged at the Saroornagar police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by advocate V Ravikumar, who alleged the Nizamabad MP had used derogatory words against the chief minister and degraded his image to create hate and incite disaffection towards the TRS-led state government.
Arvind was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 505(1)(c) [intent to incite a class or community to commit any offence against any other class or community].
Earlier, Arvind’s convoy was attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on July 15, when he was visiting a flood-affected village in Jagtial district. The MP alleged the local TRS MLA had sent his supporters to attack his vehicle with rods and stones to prevent him from speaking to the local people.
In January, the TRS’s social media cell lodged a complaint against Arvind in Hyderabad for allegedly circulating a morphed photo of the chief minister.
Satish Reddy, convener of the cell, complained to the Banjara Hills police that the MP had circulated online the morphed photo making fun of Chandrashekar Rao. His complaint said the post was aimed at creating unrest and promoting enmity between different groups and that it hurt TRS workers’ sentiments.
