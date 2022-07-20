scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind booked over remarks on Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao

The case was lodged on the basis of a complaint that the Nizamabad MP had used derogatory words against the chief minister and degraded his image to incite disaffection towards the TRS-led state government.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad |
July 20, 2022 3:32:36 pm
Arvind was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 505(1)(c) [intent to incite a class or community to commit any offence against any other class or community]. (ANI/File)

BJP lawmaker Dharmapuri Arvind was booked on Wednesday for allegedly abusing Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao at a media conference on July 13 at Nampally in Hyderabad.

The case was lodged at the Saroornagar police station on the basis of a complaint submitted by advocate V Ravikumar, who alleged the Nizamabad MP had used derogatory words against the chief minister and degraded his image to create hate and incite disaffection towards the TRS-led state government.

Arvind was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 504 [intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace] and 505(1)(c) [intent to incite a class or community to commit any offence against any other class or community].

Earlier, Arvind’s convoy was attacked allegedly by workers of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi on July 15, when he was visiting a flood-affected village in Jagtial district. The MP alleged the local TRS MLA had sent his supporters to attack his vehicle with rods and stones to prevent him from speaking to the local people.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

In January, the TRS’s social media cell lodged a complaint against Arvind in Hyderabad for allegedly circulating a morphed photo of the chief minister.

More from Hyderabad

Satish Reddy, convener of the cell, complained to the Banjara Hills police that the MP had circulated online the morphed photo making fun of Chandrashekar Rao. His complaint said the post was aimed at creating unrest and promoting enmity between different groups and that it hurt TRS workers’ sentiments.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

UP minister Dinesh Khatik offers resignation over 'ignorance' by officials

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from adding service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka High Court

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Why has govt opened opium production to private players?
Explained

Why has govt opened opium production to private players?

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement