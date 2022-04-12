BJP MLA booked in Hyderabad for ‘provocative speech’ during Ram Navami procession

The Hyderabad Police Tuesday registered a case against BJP MLA T Raja Singh for his alleged provocative remarks made during a rally organised by him on the occasion of Ram Navami.

On Sunday, Raja Singh led the main procession from Sitarambagh. During the rally, he said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will now use a bulldozer to clean the country and “turn it into a Hindu Rashtra very soon”. Apart from the speech, that largely spoke of Hindu supremacy, a video of the MLA dancing and singing ‘Jo Ram ka naam na le usko, Bharat se bhagana hein (He who doesn’t take Ram’s name, have to drive him out of the country)’ has also gone viral on social media with people demanding action against the MLA.

BJP MLA Raja Singh sings the song “Jo ram ka naam na le unko bharat se bhagana Hai” at #RamNavami Rally in Hydrabad.@hydcitypolice should take immediate action on this.@asadowaisi @KTRTRSpic.twitter.com/wGEEa7FHEg — Naved Sheikh (@navedns1) April 10, 2022

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Goshamahal) R Satish Kumar said, “The speech and the song, while addressing a gathering at Begumbazar Chatri, had unparliamentary words and contents that could likely create enmity between different religious communities.”

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the Shah Inayat Gunj police station registered a case invoking IPC Sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class).

“The police would send the video and voice sample to the state forensic science laboratory to match them with that of the MLA’s to establish the case,” the ACP added.

The procession, that started from Sitarambagh, passed through Bhoiguda Kaman, Gangabowli crossroads, Gandhi statue, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Shanker Hotel, Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank junction, DM&HS junction, reached Hanuman Tekdi lane and then concluded at Hanuman Vyayamshala.

A separate case has been registered at Sultan Bazar police station against the MLA for violating the conditions under which the rally was permitted by the city police. The MLA’s address at the public gathering at Hanuman Vyayamshala ground had concluded at 11.30 pm and caused traffic jams on the route, according to the police.

Meanwhile, another video has surfaced on Twitter where the MLA is seen hurling abuses at someone during one of his addresses on the same day. The MLA did not respond to calls for a comment on the issue.