BJP leader found dead in Telangana; police suspect suicide

A leader of the Telangana BJP unit allegedly killed himself at his house here on Monday, police said.

Gnanendra Prasad (45), a member of the party’s State executive committee from Serlingampally constituency, was found dead in a room of the penthouse by his personal assistant, the police said.

The reason for him to resort to the extreme step was not known; no suicide note was found either, a police official said adding that a month ago, the party man had met with an accident and suffered a fracture to his leg.

This morning, Prasad told his PA not to disturb him as he was going to get some sleep. Later, when the PA went to the room to give him breakfast and knocked at the door, there was no response, so the PA broke the window panes only to find Prasad dead, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by his family members, a case was registered.