BJP Hyderabad civic polls manifesto: Free Covid vaccine and testing, free water, power, promised

The BJP Thursday released its manifesto for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls –– for which it is campaigning aggressively this time –– promising, among other things, free coronavirus vaccine and tests for all, free water, free power, free tablet PCs, and high-speed WiFi for economically disadvantaged children.

The manifesto was released by former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“In Telangana, we have seen how statistics on coronavirus cases were suppressed and how people of the state were left to go to private hospitals. How people had to pay lakhs of rupees for treatment. We would like to state that the corporation will take an active role and ensure no one will have to run to any private hospital for the vaccine,” Fadnavis said.

The party has promised setting up exclusive primary healthcare centres (PHCs) for Covid vaccine and testing in various areas of Greater Hyderabad, based on population.

The BJP has also promised free travel to women commuters in the Metro and city buses in Hyderabad.

Elections to the GHMC council are scheduled for December 1, while the counting of votes will be held on December 4. As many as 1,825 candidates are in the fray for 150 municipal divisions. In 2016, the BJP had won only four divisions.

Calling its manifesto a reflection of people’s aspirations, the saffron party has promised the celebration of ‘Mukti Diwas’ as a state function on September 17, when the Tricolour was hoisted in Hyderabad after the annexation of the state to the Indian union.

It also promised rejuvenation of the Musi River and the development of the riverfront with central funds. “Freeing nullas and tanks from all kinds of encroachments. Creation of Rs 10,000 crore exclusive budget for modernization of open nullahs and drainages,” the manifesto promises, along with a ‘Sumedha Act’ to remove all encroachments. Ten-year-old Sumedha had died after she fell into an open drain during recent rains in the city.

“In Hyderabad, large-scale encroachments were allowed for vote-bank politics. Hyderabad flooded not just because of rains but because of municipal corporation policies, which protected these encroachments. Citizens of Hyderabad had to bear the brunt. Wherever people can be relocated, it will be done in a planned way,” Fadnavis stated.

A sum of Rs 25,000 as relief in the bank accounts of each of the flood-affected families in Greater Hyderabad is another key promise. Those families who already received Rs 10,000 as compensation would be given the remaining Rs 15,000.

The party also promises financial assistance to the poor to build one lakh houses under Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana (PMAY). A waiver of property tax in all SC colonies and slum areas, and also free permission for construction of houses in plots less than 125 sqyd, has been promised.

The party has also vowed to provide free power to all houses using less than 100 units a month, free power and loan to all professionals in traditional occupations, tap connections, and free drinking water to all houses.

It also talks about the scrapping of the TRS party’s pet Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) scheme. “This will redeem the people of Greater Hyderabad from the Rs15,000 crore burden of LRS,” says the manifesto.

BJP national president JP Nadda, Home minister Amit Shah, and UP chief minister Adityanath are expected to campaign for the party in the coming days.

