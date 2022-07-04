BJP government will bring double-engine growth in Telangana: PM Narendra Modi

The BJP on Sunday sounded the poll bugle in Telangana, where Assembly elections are expected next year, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior party leaders calling for a change of guard in the state at a massive rally here on the conclusion of the national executive meeting. They said the change was necessary to fulfill the aspirations of the people who fought for a separate state.

The Prime Minister said that sensing the mood for change in Telangana, the BJP decided to hold the national executive meeting in Hyderabad. “Just as Hyderabad gives opportunity to startups to take off, the BJP is working hard to fulfill the aspirations of the people of this country. Telangana should develop as per the BJP’s slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he said, addressing the gathering at a packed Parade Ground here.

“When BJP forms the government in Telangana, the cities and towns will get double-engine growth. We want development with positivity and link everyone with it. Let us accelerate the development of Telangana with a BJP government,’’ he said.

The Prime Minister said that in the past eight years, the BJP tried to bring a qualitative change in the people’s lives. “We have made efforts to take development to all parts of the country. For decades, those who were deprived of even basic amenities, we have made them a part of our development. This is the reason people feel they are being taken care of,” he said.

“The BJP has concentrated on empowerment of women, give them safety and security….,” he said. “We have taken care of the poor, Dalits, socially and economically backward people, and the BJP’s welfare schemes are touching the lives of all the people in Telangana. This is the reason the people are trusting of BJP.”

“I am happy that the trust of people of Telangana in the BJP is increasing,” he said.

Although the Prime Minister made no mention of the state’s TRS government, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao or his family, other BJP leaders targeted them in their speeches.

In his address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the BJP is sensing the mood for change in Telangana, and asked Chief Minister Rao to call for polls anytime he wishes. “I want to say that whether polls are held now or later, the BJP will form the next government,’’ he said.

Incidentally, in his concluding remarks at the BJP national executive meeting earlier in the day, the Prime Minister urged his party workers not to mock the parties that are facing existential crisis after being in power for long, but should learn from their mistakes.

“The country is fed up of dynasty politics and dynasty political parties” and that they would not “survive long”, he said at the national executive meeting. So, he said, the youth should be encouraged to join the BJP so that they can move forward.

“He said those who question the democratic credentials of the BJP should introspect what’s the status of democracy in their parties,” said senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who briefed the media about the Prime Minister’s concluding remarks.

“Many political parties that ruled for years are fighting for their existence… They are losing election after election. But the Prime Minister categorically said the terminal decline of their identity should not humour us but we have to learn from their mistakes so that we do not become like them,” Prasad said.

In the address, in which he “outlined the evolution of the BJP, the obligation of its workers to the country and what they owe to people”, Modi said the party’s approach should be P2 to G2 (pro-people, pro-active, good governance)”.

At the national executive meeting, the BJP resolved to defeat the “family-run” TRS government in the Assembly elections. In a statement on the state after the national executive meeting, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the government had failed the expectations of its people and was now associated with dynastic rule.