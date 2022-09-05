scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

‘BJP-mukt government’ will give farmers free electricity in 2024: Telangana CM KCR

K Chandrashekar Rao asks why the Centre can't provide farmers free water and power when it can waive corporate loans

Rao wanted farmers associations and youngsters in villages to discuss the Centre's "anti-farmer" policies (File photo)

Farmers across the country will get free electricity “when a non-BJP government is voted to power in 2024”, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday.

Rao said he would start a new chapter in national politics from Nizamabad, where he was speaking at a public rally.

The TRS supremo accused the BJP-led central government of hatching a conspiracy to weaken farmers and enable corporates close to the prime minister to buy their land. The Centre’s insistence on fixing meters to electrical agricultural pumpsets is an attempt to force the farmers to give up their land, he alleged.

Rao said Telangana was the only state in the country to provide 24 hours of free electricity to farmers. He questioned why the Centre could not give farmers free water and electricity when it could “sell national assets worth lakhs of crores of rupees” and waive corporate loans.

Rao wanted farmers associations and youngsters in villages to discuss the Centre’s “anti-farmer” policies. He said only a “BJP-mukt government” at the Centre could ensure people’s welfare in the country.

The chief minister, who said the Centre had failed in all spheres, also listed out his government’s other welfare schemes.

First published on: 05-09-2022 at 08:04:03 pm
