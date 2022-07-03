BJP condolence resolution mentions Udaipur tailor, Sidhu Moosewala

In its condolence resolution meant to pay tribute to its leaders, the BJP on Saturday mentioned Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who were killed recently, sources said.

While the BJP mentioned Lal, who was hacked to death by two assailants who put out a video of the crime online, the party refused to make any comment on the Udaipur incident.

Asked whether the party would discuss Lal’s killing, BJP national vice-president and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that the conclave would discuss “every important political development in the country”.

The condolence message, read by BJP general secretary Dilip Saikia, also mentioned several dignitaries and BJP leaders and Army personnel who died in a landslide in Manipur.

Days before his killing, Lal had sought protection from local police, saying that he had received threats over a social media post shared from his account, purportedly “supporting” suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s remarks on the Prophet.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, a day after the AAP government in Punjab pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.