BJP appreciates Modi govt’s steps to create jobs, rejects Oppn charges on jobs, inflation front

The Agnipath scheme for defence recruitment, which had triggered protests in many states and has faced criticism from the Opposition, was “appreciated”, along with other “job creating initiatives “of the Narendra Modi government, at the BJP national executive meeting on Saturday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

Briefing the media on the resolution passed on the government’s “gareeb kalyan programmes and the economy”, Pradhan said welfare initiatives for the poor is the most significant outcome of the eight years of governance by the Modi administration. It has become a “global model”, he added.

The resolution, moved by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and seconded by Union minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, rejected the Opposition’s charges on inflation and job crisis in the country.

In the meeting, attended by more than 300 BJP leaders from across the country, the government was appreciated for steps it has taken to create jobs. “In the coming years, we will create 10 lakh jobs in the government sector,” Pradhan said. “Agnipath has been appreciated, job creation efforts have been appreciated. Implementation of the Gati Shakti will also help create jobs.”

“Exports are also going up in the global services sector and in the mineral and metal sector export,” he added.

The government’s recent announcement of Agnipath scheme — under which youths between 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted into the armed forces for a four year tenure, and 25 per cent of them will be taken in regular service — had led to protests, at times violent, in several states.

Pradhan reasoned that the unprecedented crisis in the economy is not limited to India. The Covid-19 pandemic, global crude oil prices and the war in Ukraine have left the prices skyrocketing, he said. But the Modi government, he stressed, has managed the situation in India well.

Pointing out that the Union Budget has made the highest allocation for public spending, Pradhan said capital spending during the pandemic was the highest ever. “All these are linked to job creation,” he noted. “If there was an acute crisis (in the job sector), social harmony would have been disrupted. The government has created jobs and is taking care of the poor.”

The minister also said the “legacy” this government inherited from the previous UPA dispensation should not be forgotten, because “from policy paralysis, it has been taken to a double-digit growth.”