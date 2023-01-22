BJP is anti-poor, pro-corporate’: BRS MLC Kavitha

Telangana Member of Legislative Council (MLC) K Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Sunday said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly Telangana Rashtra Samithi) is going to work in every state and strengthen the union.

“Haath ka saath chod diya janata ne, phool ko bhool jayenge. Aanewale bhavishya mein, sirf car hee rafter se daudegi (People have dumped the Congress, they will forget the BJP. In the future, only the car [symbol of BRS] will zoom ahead),’’ she said while speaking at a function of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

“The role of the BRS will be very crucial in every state. The BJP is filling the lives of people with darkness in the name of DIPAM (Department of Investment and Public Asset Management) which is a separate department for the sale of companies. The lower castes will lose their reservations with the sale of public sector enterprises (PSUs). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not setting up a BC welfare department but he has set up a special department to sell the existing institutions. The BJP’s anti-labour policies need to be told across the country and the BRS is moving forward in that direction,’’ she said.

The Telangana MLC said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has protected and empowered Singareni workers against all odds. Accusing the Centre of trying to privatise the SCCL, she said: “It is now amply evident that the BJP is an anti-poor and pro-corporate party. While the Telangana Government has empowered Singareni workers and increased their salaries, the Centre is scuttling the SCCL and is trying to privatise it.’’

Today, she said, Singareni workers owing to the efforts of Chief Minister KCR have benefitted more than their counterparts in Coal India. Kavitha urged Singareni workers to unite and raise their voices against the “forces that are trying to attack their livelihoods”.

She said they have requested the Centre to establish a tribal university in the Mulugu district, but there has been no response. Kavitha added that the state government has already allocated land for the proposed institute and was awaiting a nod from the Centre.