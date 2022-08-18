scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao urges PM Modi to amend IPC, CrPC to ensure rapists are denied bail

Rama Rao condemned the remission of life sentence to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case by the Gujrat government.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: August 18, 2022 11:28:06 am
Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana minister and working president of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti K T Rama Rao Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure no rapist gets bail through the judiciary.

Condemning the remission of life sentence to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano rape case by the Gujrat government, Rama Rao said in a statement, “people lose faith in the system due to such actions of the Gujarat government and I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter immediately.”

Expressing his anger over the release of the convicts, he said it was “very unfortunate” to release the 11 rapists, who committed the “heinous act”, that too, at a time when the nation celebrated 75 years of Independence.

This is the time for PM Modi, who directed the nation from Red Fort on August 15 to respect women, to prove his sincerity, Rama Rao said.

By cancelling the Gujarat government’s order that released 11 rapists and sending them back to jail, PM Modi should demonstrate his sincerity and commitment to the country, he added.

Speaking in the Hyderabad context, where six people, including five minors, accused of raping a minor, were granted bail recently, Rama Rao urged the prime minister to ensure that courts do not grant bail to rapists and said that he would extend his cooperation to the central government regardless of political differences.

According to Rama Rao, rapists escape the loopholes in the laws. Even in the case of the rape that took place in Hyderabad recently, the accused escaped harsh punishment as they were minors and got bail. He appealed that minors who commit crimes like rape should be treated as majors and be punished accordingly.

He said that instilling social consciousness, awareness from childhood and stringent measures like capital punishment or life imprisonment would reduce rape cases. The judiciary works effectively only when there are strong laws, he said, and appealed to amend the IPC, the CrPC and the Juvenile Justice Act for the betterment of society and children.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 11:21:43 am

