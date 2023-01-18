Bharti Airtel announces Rs 2000 crore investment in Hyderabad to set up hyperscale data center

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel Group in association with the government of Telangana Wednesday announced an investment to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore to set up a large hyperscale data center in Hyderabad, IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao said.

Through its Data Center arm — Nxtra Data Centers — the group will invest an amount of Rs 2000 crore as capital investment for the infrastructure which will further attract investments from their customers. The facility will be a hyperscale data center with a capacity of 60 megawatts (MW) of IT load for the first phase. It will incorporate the latest technologies in cooling and security. The project is estimated to be established in the next 5-7 years, a statement from the minister’s office said.

Founder and Chairman of Bharti Airtel Group, Sunil Bharti Mittal, said the company was happy to be working with the Telangana government. “This is one of our biggest Greenfield data center projects in India and we are happy to be working with Telangana. Since the initiation of our discussions on the data center project in the May 2022 edition of the WEF annual meeting, the government has worked at a very quick pace to ensure that the project can get into construction in a matter of months. We will work closely with Telangana to increase our footprint in the state in other portfolios of our business as well.”

The announcement was made at the Telangana Lounge at Davos after Rama Rao, along with principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, met Sunil Bharti Mittal and Rajan Bharti Mittal of the Bharti Airtel Group. The government delegation is in Davos to take part in the ongoing World Economic Forum. “I am very happy to see Airtel-Nxtra data centers investment in Telangana. Hyderabad is now the hub for hyperscale data centers in India and Airtel’s investment adds to the pace we look to keep up. I hope to continue this relationship and hope the state can work together with Airtel-Nxtra to work on creating digital infrastructure to keep up with the ever-growing industry in the state,” Rao said.