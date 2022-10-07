Bharat Rashtra Samithi to convene Dalit Conclave in Hyderabad: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, whose 22-year-old Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has been rechristened as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), announced to hold a Dalit Conclave soon in Hyderabad “with Dalit brothers from all over the country”, a statement from his office said.

The Chief Minister announced the passing of a unanimous resolution for the party’s name change at their general body meeting Wednesday. Apart from Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy and his 20 MLAs, Tamil Nadu MP and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan were present on the occasion. Rao, also known as KCR, said former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav were to attend Wednesday’s meeting but were dissuaded given their situations.

One of the key points during KCR’s address was his pet scheme ‘Dalit Bandhu’, which offers one-time financial aid of Rs 10 lakh to the Dalit families without any collateral.

The VCK chief met KCR again Thursday at the latter’s official residence Pragathi Bhavan and commended him on the pro-Dalit schemes that he believed would be implemented nationwide.

“The MP appreciated the Telangana government for introducing numerous schemes for Dalit empowerment and no state is implementing such a huge number of programmes in the country,” the statement said.

During Wednesday’s address, KCR had said that it was “just an internal meeting” to change the name of the party.

“They (Akhilesh and Tejaswi) will be invited to the launching function of the party. Leaders of many parties across the country are coming forward to move with us,” he said. KCR said that discussions were held with the economists and experts from various fields, adding their advice was taken while forming the BRS.

“As the CM of Telangana, I will travel all over the country. No one should have any doubts about this. Radiant India needs to be made. India will grow better than America If the resources in the country are used at optimum level. We still have a good time. We will expand across the country,” he said. KCR said Maharashtra will be the first state to start the activities of the BRS. “The national party’s affiliated farmer association will be started from Maharashtra first,” he said.

Hinting at the direction the BRS is set to take, KCR said: “We will move ahead through Dalit movement, peasant movement and tribal movement by taking these issues as the main agenda. We will remove many socio-political disorders in the country.”