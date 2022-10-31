Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad, traffic restrictions for Tuesday and Wednesday

Major traffic diversions have been imposed at the heart of Hyderabad for Tuesday as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra moves from Shamshabad to Charminar and then Necklace Road. From Tondupalli in Shamshabad at 6am, Gandhi is scheduled to proceed to Charminar by 3pm via Aramghar, National Police Academy, Hasan Nagar and Legacy Function Hall and proceed to a grand public meeting at Necklace Road in the evening. The restrictions will be effective till 9pm.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad police have also issued traffic restrictions and diversions between 6am and 10am at the Tondupally tollgate for traffic coming from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. The vehicles will be diverted to the city via Gaganpahad. After a walk in the morning from the Matha temple in Shamshabad to reach the Bahadurpura police station limits, Gandhi’s convoy will pass through the Legacy Function Hall junction, Bahadurpura crossroad and Purana Pul to reach Charminar, from where the yatris will march to Necklace Road in the afternoon. He is expected to hoist the national flag at Charminar around 4.30pm.

According to the route map, the yatra is scheduled to cover about 8km from Hussainialam, Charminar, Madina Circle, Afzalgunj, Moazam Jahi Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindra Bharathi, Reserve Bank of India, Iqbal Minar rotary, Telugu Thalli flyover junction, NTR Garden to the Indira Gandhi Statue and the IMAX Circle. This is likely to cause traffic congestion in the city and vehicular traffic will be diverted at important junctions. Between 3pm and 9pm, it is advised to avoid all roads in a 3km radius of the march route, said A V Ranganath, joint commissioner of police (traffic).

Given the walkathon, the state-run TSRTC buses from Secunderabad to Koti, Afzagunj to Secunderabad, Maithrivanam to MGBS, Charminar to Necklace Road etc will be diverted to avoid the route of the march. Ranganath advised the public to use Hyderabad Metro or MMTS trains or take alternative routes to avoid the traffic congestion points.

The public has been advised to avoid Pattarghatti, Rajesh Medical Hall, Charminar, Madina, Puranapul, 2J Bus Stop Jiyaguda, Afzalgunj T Junction, Afzalgunj Island, SJ Rotary, MJ Bridge, MJ Market, Gandhi Bhavan, Taj Island, Nampally T Junction, AR Petrol Pump, Public Garden, Assembly, Ravindrabharathi, Basheerbagh, Liberty, LB Stadium, G P O, Abids, Nizam College, Hyderabad Collector Office, Narayanaguda, Saifabad, Iqbal Minar, Telugu Thalli Junction, Khairatabad, Tankbund, Necklace Road, Mint compound, Ranigunj, Karbala Junction, C.T.O junction, Paradise, Raj Bhavan Road, Somajiguda, Greenlands, Hyderabad Public School, Rasoolpura, Bowenpally, Balamrai, Tadbund between 3pm and 10pm.

On Wednesday morning, November 2, the yatra will resume from Balanagar in the Cyberabad police limits. Police have imposed restrictions for vehicular traffic to Muthangi near Outer Ring Road via Kukatpally, Miyapur and Patancheru. Diversions are imposed at the Bowenpally junction, Ferozguda junction, Balanagar Flyover, Balanagar T junction, Narsapur Junction, and Ambedkar Y Junction, while lanes on NH 65 will be marked with rope and cones for the passing of the procession and traffic simultaneously. Restrictions were in place on Sunday and Monday as the yatris moved towards Hyderabad.