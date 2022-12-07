BCs not backward classes but backbone of society: Andhra CM Jagan at outreach event

BCs are not backward classes but the backbone of society, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said at the ruling YSRCP’s Jayaho BC Mahasabha in Vijayawada, which was attended by leaders from the state’s 175 constituencies on Wednesday.

Thousands from across the state attended the day-long public meeting, where the chief minister announced his government’s report card on BC welfare for the past three and a half years.

Reddy said the government had disbursed Rs 1,63,000 crore for BC communities under the direct benefit transfer (DBT) and non-DBT methods in the past three years. In DBT alone, Rs 86,000 cr has been distributed to the people. “We have taken steps to empower every sector. Out of the total Rs 3,19,227 crore spent by the government in the past three years under the DBT and non-DBT schemes, Rs 2,50,357 crore has been spent for the SCs/STs/BCs and minority communities. That is, 80 per cent of the expenditure has been dedicated to the communities,” he said.

The chief minister said the community was politically empowered through reservation in jobs. He also talked about the measures for the communities’ social as well as financial empowerment and said that steps were also taken to empower the women and the youth.

Reddy said his government had nominated four people from the BC communities to the Rajya Sabha and 18 to the Legislative Council. “The Assembly speaker is from a BC community, the Legislative Council chairman is from an SC community and the deputy chairman is from a minority community,” he said.

“Our government has empowered BC, SC, ST and minority communities even in the cabinet. Eleven BC MLAs have been made ministers, and if you combine BCs, SC, STs and minorities, the government has given them 70 per cent of the cabinet berths. In local bodies, out of 648, the YSRCP won 635 seats. Out of the 635, 239 MPP posts were given to BCs, which is 38 per cent. When we combine SC, ST, BC and minorities, it is around 67 per cent,’’ the chief minister said.

As promised by him, Reddy said, the government has established 56 corporations for the 139 BC communities. Also fulfilled was his promise to establish the first permanent BC commission in the country, he added.

“In nominated posts, temple boards, and agri-marketing committees, our government has given 50 per cent reservation for BC, SC, ST and minority communities. In nominated contract works, we have promised 50 per cent to BC, SC, ST and minority communities. This was announced by bringing in an Act in the first Assembly session. We had promised welfare schemes for those who are into traditional businesses. That is why we brought Jagananna Thodu and Cheythodu. Till now Rs 584 crore has been disbursed. Under Jagananna Thodu, we gave Rs 2,059 crore for small businesses established by people from the community,’’ the chief minister said, adding that Rs 12,758 crores had been spent in 3.5 years under the YSR Cheyutha scheme.

The government is reimbursing the school fees of students of BC,SC and ST communities and so far Rs 9,052 crore has been disbursed, Reddy said. Fishermen get Rs 10,000 per month during the fishing-season break of two-three months, he said.

Reddy also said his government was spending Rs 15,000 crore every year under the BC sub-plan as promised.