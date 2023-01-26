Police foil attempts to screen BBC documentary and ‘Kashmir Files’ at Hyderabad university

Tension prevailed at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday evening as police foiled the SFI’s attempt to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the ABVP’s plan to show The Kashmir Files.

While the RSS student wing protested against the screening of the documentary on the post-Godhra riots of 2002, the CPM’s student outfit objected to the former’s plan to show The Kashmir Files, for which arrangements had been made.

Earlier, some students objected when the BBC documentary’s first part was screened on the campus a few days ago.

On being informed by the university administration, police arrived in large numbers and confiscated projectors and other film-screening paraphernalia on Thursday.

“The University of Hyderabad has not given permission to anyone to screen documentaries or films in the open on the campus. As two groups of students were holding protests and there was a threat of violence, we called the police,’’an official said.

Both the SFI and the ABVP protested against the interference of police, who spread out on the campus after seizing the screening equipment.

The Cyberabad police have started an inquiry.