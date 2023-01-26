scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

Police foil attempts to screen BBC documentary and ‘Kashmir Files’ at Hyderabad university

Both the SFI and the ABVP protest against the interference of police, who spread out on the campus after seizing the screening equipment.

bbc documentary on modiEarlier, BBC documentary "India:The Modi Question" was screened at the University of Hyderabad by its Fraternity Movement. (Photo: Twitter/@Fraternity_movt)
Listen to this article
Police foil attempts to screen BBC documentary and ‘Kashmir Files’ at Hyderabad university
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tension prevailed at the University of Hyderabad on Thursday evening as police foiled the SFI’s attempt to screen the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the ABVP’s plan to show The Kashmir Files.

While the RSS student wing protested against the screening of the documentary on the post-Godhra riots of 2002, the CPM’s student outfit objected to the former’s plan to show The Kashmir Files, for which arrangements had been made.

Read in Political Pulse |BBC and Indian govts: A story with many episodes

Earlier, some students objected when the BBC documentary’s first part was screened on the campus a few days ago.

On being informed by the university administration, police arrived in large numbers and confiscated projectors and other film-screening paraphernalia on Thursday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
What Google’s changes in Android mean to Indian users
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
How the Constitutions of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh were drafted
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...

“The University of Hyderabad has not given permission to anyone to screen documentaries or films in the open on the campus. As two groups of students were holding protests and there was a threat of violence, we called the police,’’an official said.

Also Read |Hyderabad University says BBC documentary screened on campus ‘without permission’; group wants to screen part two as well

Both the SFI and the ABVP protested against the interference of police, who spread out on the campus after seizing the screening equipment.

More from Hyderabad

The Cyberabad police have started an inquiry.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 20:43 IST
Next Story

Forget your charging woes: Here are the best GaN chargers you can buy

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close