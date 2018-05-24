Bandaru Dattareya’s 21-year-old son Vaishnav dies of heart attack in Hyderabad

Bandaru Vaishnav,21, died of a heart attack while having dinner with his family at their Hyderabad home. Bandaru Vaishnav,21, died of a heart attack while having dinner with his family at their Hyderabad home.

Bandaru Vaishnav, 21, son of former Union Minister and Secunderabad BJP MP Bandaru Dattatreya, died of a massive heart attack late last night. Vaishnav, a medical student and a fitness enthusiast was having a late dinner at his residence in Ramnagar when he complained of pain in the chest and collapsed.

Dattareya’s attendant who was at the residence, and a house help, rushed him to the Gurunanak Care Hospital at Musheerabad at 12:30 am. Dattatreya, who was asleep in the adjoining bedroom was unaware of the situation. At 1:30 am, doctors at Care Hospital declared Vaishnav dead of a massive cardiac arrest.

BJP MLA N Ramchander said that he received a call at 1:45 am from Dattetreya’s personal assistant. “The hospital had declared Vaishnav dead. Dattatreya himself is a heart patient and it was only at 3 am we woke him up and gave him the tragic news. I met Vaishnav last Saturday during his sister’s engagement ceremony. He was a very active and jolly person. He did not have any health problems before. He was taking care of his fitness also,” Ramchander said.

Vaishnav was a third year medical student at the Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences. There was a pall of gloom at Ramnagar where Dattatreya lives. All BJP leaders including Dr K Laxman, BJP Telangana president, arrived at his residence to condole the grieving family. “I cannot believe it… he is so young, only 21 years old and suffering such a massive heart stroke. We met him recently and he was totally fine,” he said.

