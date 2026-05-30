Telangana Police arrest ex-BRS MP after ‘burn govt offices’ speech goes viral

Balka Suman is believed to have been “unhappy” that farmers were not turning up at BRS protests over procurement troubles. (Photo: Facebook/Balka Suman)

Telangana Police arrested former BRS MP Balka Suman for allegedly calling for “militant” activities that include “burning of government offices and breaking down rail tracks”.

Suman was arrested from near BRS party headquarters — BRS Bhavan — Saturday afternoon. He was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act by the Nampally police.

In a purported video that went viral five days ago, on May 25, Suman was seen telling the BRS cadre to burn offices. “Even if you go to jail for a month, it doesn’t matter,” he was heard telling the cadre in the Chennur constituency that he represented from 2018 to 2023.