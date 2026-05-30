Telangana Police arrest ex-BRS MP after ‘burn govt offices’ speech goes viral

Telangana Policearrested former BRS MP Balka Suman for allegedly calling for “militant” activities that include “burning of government offices and breaking down rail tracks”.
Suman was arrested from near BRS party headquarters — BRS Bhavan — Saturday afternoon. He was booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act by the Nampally police.
In a purported video that went viral five days ago, on May 25, Suman was seen telling the BRS cadre to burn offices. “Even if you go to jail for a month, it doesn’t matter,” he was heard telling the cadre in the Chennur constituency that he represented from 2018 to 2023.
Suman is believed to have been “unhappy” that farmers were not turning up at BRS protests over procurement troubles, and was purportedly heard voicing it in the video, adding that it was “high time” for the BRS to launch “militant activities” to attract people’s attention.
The Congress called the speech as “a militant move to destabilise and topple the democratically elected Congress government”. “This is not legitimate Opposition politics. This is a direct call to abandon peaceful democratic protest in favour of militant confrontation, damaging public property, disrupting law and order, and endangering innocent lives,” the Congress leadership said in a media release.
A call to burn government offices crosses every line of responsible politics, the Congress leadership said in the release, questioning the silence from BRS leadership. “By not condemning Suman’s calls, BRS leaders, including KCR and KTR, seem to have given their tacit approval or consent,” the release said.
Suman had later held a press conference to clarify his statement and state that it was not a public function, but an internal event of the party where he made the comments. “My words were misrepresented,” Suman said.
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Some BRS leaders too defended Suman. “Congress Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had once said that Pragathi Bhawan (CM’s official residence) should be bombed. He (Suman) did not say anything like that,” a BRS leader told The Indian Express, adding that Suman’s speech was meant to motivate the BRS cadre and not to cause any harm to public property.
BRS’s top leadership, however, remained silent on the matter. “The party has not issued any clarification,” said a BRS leader.
Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice.
Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include:
Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India.
Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism.
Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities.
National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting.
Authoritativeness & Trust
A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society.
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