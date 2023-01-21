scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Azmat Ali Khan declared as titular Nizam IX following his father Mukarram Jah’s demise

He was declared as the Nizam IX in a simple ceremony held in the presence of the family members of Mukarram Jah, it further said.

(File)
Listen to this article
Azmat Ali Khan declared as titular Nizam IX following his father Mukarram Jah’s demise
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Following the demise of titular Nizam VIII Mukarram Jah, his son Mir Mohammad Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah was formally declared as the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad, a release from Chowmahalla Palace, the office of Nizams, said on Saturday.

Mukarram Jah, passed away in Istanbul, Turkey on January 14. His last rites were conducted with state honors here on January 18.

“On Friday, the 20th day of January in terms of the desire and the decree made by Nawab Mir Barkat Ali Khan Walashan Mukaram Jah Bahadur H.E.H. the VIII Nizam of Hyderabad during his lifetime anointing his eldest son Mir Mohammed Azmat Ali Khan Azmat Jah as his successor in title and to accede his father as the IXth head of the Asaf Jahi dynasty for all symbolic ceremonial teacher and ancillary purposes…,” the release said.

More from Hyderabad

He was declared as the Nizam IX in a simple ceremony held in the presence of the family members of Mukarram Jah, it further said. Azmat Jah was born to Prince Mukarram Jah and Princess Esra. Since the Central government abolished titles in 1971, the 63-year-old will not have the title of Nizam IX.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Population of India and C...
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 19:35 IST
Next Story

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner in Dubai. See photos

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close