MP Avinash Reddy taken into preventive custody ahead of Andhra civic poll nominations

The Andhra Police said the Kadapa MP of YSR Congress was taken into custody to prevent clashes with Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena candidates.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
3 min readUpdated: Oct 22, 2026 12:32 PM IST
Y S Avinash ReddyThe police detained Y S Avinash Reddy outside the Kadapa YSRCP central office and whisked him away in a police vehicle.(File photo)
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The Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday took Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) into preventive custody as he prepared to accompany party candidates for civic body poll nominations, which began on Wednesday. They said the move was intended to prevent clashes with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena candidates.

The Lok Sabha MP’s detention comes amid allegations of intimidation and disruptions during local body election nominations.

The elections to 10,488 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) seats are scheduled on November 3. There are 659 ZPTC and 9,829 MPTC seats across 659 of 663 mandals. Of these, polling has been withheld for four ZPTC and 29 MPTC seats.

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The police detained Avinash Reddy outside the Kadapa YSRCP central office and whisked him away in a police vehicle. They asked the candidates filing their nomination papers to proceed to the nomination centres. Several YSRCP leaders, including former minister S Sailajanath and Ketireddy Peddreddy, have also been put under house arrest in Anantapur.

As per Supreme Court directions issued on Wednesday, the State Election Commission (SEC) has paused the election process across all 100 urban local bodies. The elections to the urban local bodies were originally scheduled for October 28. The SEC is evaluating whether to grant a 48-hour extension for filing nominations in certain locations, with the official decision expected on Thursday.

The YSRCP on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking protection for its candidates, alleging they were being attacked, intimidated, and prevented from filing nomination papers for the urban local body elections.

Also read | Why is CBI mollycoddling Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy who is holed up in Kurnool hospital, asks TDP

The SEC has also requested reports from all district collectors and superintendents of police concerning any skirmishes between rival candidates and their supporters, as well as any incidents of candidates being prevented from filing nominations.

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YSRCP state coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that 76 incidents of violence occurred across 11 districts during ZPTC and MPTC nominations, including attacks, house confinement, threats, and destruction of nomination papers. The maximum incidents were reported from YSR Kadapa district, 22, followed by Palnadu, 18, and Annamayya and Tirupati, 11 each, with the remainder across seven districts.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that the party would bring these developments before the Supreme Court, seeking the transfer or removal of responsible officials from election duties. He further accused TDP cadres of threatening YSRCP candidates into withdrawing their nominations by raising threats of fabricated narcotics and other criminal cases.

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Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

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