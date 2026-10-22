MP Avinash Reddy taken into preventive custody ahead of Andhra civic poll nominations

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday took Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) into preventive custody as he prepared to accompany party candidates for civic body poll nominations, which began on Wednesday. They said the move was intended to prevent clashes with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena candidates.

The Lok Sabha MP’s detention comes amid allegations of intimidation and disruptions during local body election nominations.

The elections to 10,488 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) seats are scheduled on November 3. There are 659 ZPTC and 9,829 MPTC seats across 659 of 663 mandals. Of these, polling has been withheld for four ZPTC and 29 MPTC seats.