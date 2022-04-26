scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Autonomous navigations: Prof Saripalli first appointee of TiHAN chair at IIT-Hyderabad

The Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation (TiHAN) focuses on systems like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and was sanctioned by the Department of Science and Technology.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
Updated: April 26, 2022 6:22:57 pm
In a major boost to research efforts in autonomous navigation and data acquisition systems, Prof Srikanth Saripalli will join the Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation Foundation (TiHAN) Chair at the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH).

According to IITH, Prof Saripalli – who is currently working with the department of mechanical engineering at Texas A&M University and is the director of the Center for Autonomous Vehicles and Sensor Systems – has been chosen as the first appointee of the TiHAN chair in autonomous navigations for three years from 2022.

TiHAN-IITH is envisaged as the destination for collaborative research for next-generation mobility solutions between academia, industry and R&D labs, both national and international.

Prof Saripalli has been offered the TiHAN chair in honour of his significant contributions to the field of autonomous vehicles (ground as well as aerial vehicles), connected autonomy, and sensors and applications, the institute said in a statement.

IIT-H director Prof B S Murty said TiHAN is one of the unique initiatives of the institute. “Since inception, it has taken many pathbreaking initiatives to promote innovation and entrepreneurship on the campus in autonomous navigation,” he said.

TiHAN, a prestigious technology innovation hub that focuses on systems like unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), was sanctioned to IIT Hyderabad by the Department of Science and Technology under the government of India and was established in 2008.

