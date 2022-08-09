Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch’s husband held in Hyderabad

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leader who is the husband of a suspended sarpanch in the state’s Nizamabad district was arrested Monday by the Hyderabad police for allegedly attempting to assassinate A Jeevan Reddy, a party MLA from Armoor, the police said.

Officers seized a country-made gun, a button knife, an air pistol and three boxes of air rifle pellets from the accused Peddagani Prasad Goud, 43, after he was nabbed by security personnel from the MLA’s residence in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on August 1. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case – Suguna, Surender, Santosh, Sagar, and Munna Kumar of Bihar – who helped Goud in planning the crime, officers said.

Speaking to the media, deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Joel Davis said Goud bore a grudge against Reddy after he suspected the local MLA’s role in the suspension of his wife Lavanya, who was the sarpanch of Kalladi village. The DCP added that Prasad made unsuccessful attempts to eliminate the MLA in April and June as well.

According to the police, Goud, who used to implement project works on behalf of his wife, had spent Rs 20 lakh from his personal funds. After his wife was suspended in February 2022, the bills for the same did not get cleared due to certain irregularities. He believed that the MLA was behind the suspension and the bills not being cleared. With the help of five others, Prasad procured the country-made pistol from Bihar to kill the MLA, the DCP said.

The police revealed that on August 1, when Prasad reached the MLA’s residence at Banjara Hills, he found no one on the ground floor. According to the DCP, Prasad enquired about MLA Reddy with the cook and went to the former’s bedroom on the third floor. “He opened the bedroom door and pointed the gun at the MLA who was getting ready for dinner. On seeing Prasad with the gun, the MLA raised an alarm and the accused then fled the place,” the DCP added.

According to the police, Prasad, who is involved in five other criminal cases, was arrested in 2004 and sent to judicial custody before being acquitted in 2006. The most recent case registered against him was in May this year in Nizamabad for allegedly attacking a government official, they added.