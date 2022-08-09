scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch’s husband held in Hyderabad

The police said Peddagani Prasad Goud bore a grudge against Jeevan Reddy after he suspected the MLA’s role in the suspension of his wife Lavanya, who was the sarpanch of Kalladi village in Nizamabad.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 9, 2022 12:37:45 pm
Attempt to ‘assassinate’ TRS MLA: Suspended sarpanch's husband held in HyderabadA Jeevan Reddy, TRS MLA from Armoor with Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao. (Twitter/@jeevanreddytrs)

A Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party leader who is the husband of a suspended sarpanch in the state’s Nizamabad district was arrested Monday by the Hyderabad police for allegedly attempting to assassinate A Jeevan Reddy, a party MLA from Armoor, the police said.

Officers seized a country-made gun, a button knife, an air pistol and three boxes of air rifle pellets from the accused Peddagani Prasad Goud, 43, after he was nabbed by security personnel from the MLA’s residence in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills on August 1. The police are on the lookout for the other accused in the case – Suguna, Surender, Santosh, Sagar, and Munna Kumar of Bihar – who helped Goud in planning the crime, officers said.

Speaking to the media, deputy commissioner of police (west zone) Joel Davis said Goud bore a grudge against Reddy after he suspected the local MLA’s role in the suspension of his wife Lavanya, who was the sarpanch of Kalladi village. The DCP added that Prasad made unsuccessful attempts to eliminate the MLA in April and June as well.

According to the police, Goud, who used to implement project works on behalf of his wife, had spent Rs 20 lakh from his personal funds. After his wife was suspended in February 2022, the bills for the same did not get cleared due to certain irregularities. He believed that the MLA was behind the suspension and the bills not being cleared. With the help of five others, Prasad procured the country-made pistol from Bihar to kill the MLA, the DCP said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

The police revealed that on August 1, when Prasad reached the MLA’s residence at Banjara Hills, he found no one on the ground floor. According to the DCP, Prasad enquired about MLA Reddy with the cook and went to the former’s bedroom on the third floor. “He opened the bedroom door and pointed the gun at the MLA who was getting ready for dinner. On seeing Prasad with the gun, the MLA raised an alarm and the accused then fled the place,” the DCP added.

More from Hyderabad

According to the police, Prasad, who is involved in five other criminal cases, was arrested in 2004 and sent to judicial custody before being acquitted in 2006. The most recent case registered against him was in May this year in Nizamabad for allegedly attacking a government official, they added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 12:37:45 pm

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

4

All eyes on Bihar as Nitish Kumar signals switching sides again, parties meet today

5

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

Featured Stories

End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
End of Monsoon Session: Notes from a Parliament reporter’s diary
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Explained: Donald Trump says FBI is raiding his Florida Mar-a-Lago estate...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, ...
One-two many member cabinets
One-two many member cabinets
Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate
Opinion

Freebie, subsidy, compensation: Let's reset the terms of debate

Premium
Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

Trump says FBI conducted search at his Mar-a-Lago estate

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

In India, Monkeypox cases driven 'underground' by anti-gay stigma

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy
Bronze medallist at CWG

Jaismine's passion: Fuelled by Hawa Singh, boxing uncles, a spartan academy

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Raghubir Yadav revisits Massey Sahib, reveals his first salary was Rs 30

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Are mosquitoes biting you more than your friends?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement