Atmakur bypoll: YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy headed for huge win

The ruling YSR Congress Party’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy Sunday headed towards a big win in the Atmakur bypoll in Andhra Pradesh, leading by over 66,000 votes at the end of round 16. Counting is going on briskly and Reddy’s lead has been increasing with each round, and at the end of round 16, he had secured 81,636 votes.

The bypoll was held on June 23 which was necessitated after the demise of Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who was YSR Congress Party MLA and Industries Minister, on February 21 due to a heart attack.

The main opposition party—the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)—is not contesting, apart from Congress. The TDP said it is the party’s tradition of not fielding its candidate against family members of deceased MLAs and MPs in by-elections. The YSRCP has fielded his brother Goutham Reddy’s brother Vikram Reddy, and hence the TDP is staying away from the Atmakur bypoll. Actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena also did not contest but lent its support to the BJP.

At the end of round 16 counting, the BJP’s G Bharat Kumar Yadav had garnered 15,159 votes while the BSP candidate N Obuleshu secured 4,012 votes. NOTA votes were 3305.

YSRCP district in charge Balineni Srinivas Reddy said that Goutham Reddy is headed for a huge win.

The Atmakur constituency, a part of the Nellore parliamentary constituency, has approximately 2.12 lakh voters.