Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

At least 3 killed, several injured in Chandrababu Naidu’s public meeting in Guntur

Just a few days ago, eight people lost their lives in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting held by Naidu.

Crowd gathered at public meeting of Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur on Sunday (Image: ANI)
At least 3 killed, several injured in Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Guntur
At least three people died while several others were injured in a stampede at a public meeting of Telugu Desam Party chief and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

All three deceased were women. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

According to the ANI report, former chief minister Naidu, in the meeting, has planned to distribute gifts in view of the upcoming Sankranti festival.

After the meeting, the public rushed to collect the gifts, leading to the stampede, police said as per the report.

More from Hyderabad

Just a few days ago, eight people lost their lives in a stampede in Nellore during a public meeting held by Naidu. The TDP chief announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy had also announced ex-gratia.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 21:03 IST
