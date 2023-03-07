Assaulted over ‘mode of payment’, petrol pump staffer dies in Telangana; 3 booked

A petrol pump staffer in Telangana’s Janawada village died Monday night after three men assaulted him allegedly during an argument over the mode of payment. The men in the car were reportedly enraged as the staffer sought payment in cash citing the non-availability of digital payment options at the time. The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera and is being widely shared on social media.

The deceased, identified as Sanjay, collapsed on the spot after receiving heavy blows after which the three accused fled, police said. Narsingi police have registered a case of murder and identified the accused as Anok, Narender and Mallesh of Janawada village. The police said the accused were earlier named in at least two cases, including one that involved outraging the modesty of a woman.

A staff member at the petrol pump told the police that the men in the car insisted on filling petrol though they were asked for the payment first. According to him, it was past midnight and all three men were drunk. During the argument, a person who came out of the car’s back seat slapped and punched Sanjay leading to his collapse, he said.

The petrol pump manager told reporters that Sanjay was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

When contacted, Station House Officer (SHO) V Shiva Kumar said one of the passengers landed blows on the face and the forehead of Sanjay, causing him to collapse. “As it was so late in the night, the staff had no access to confirm payments via PhonePe and insisted on cash payment,” the SHO told The Indian Express.

He added that a search is on to nab the three accused and it needs to be established if they were drunk. The case was registered under section 304 (part II) (rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code.