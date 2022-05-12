Cyclone Asani weakens to deep depression; Andhra CM reviews preparedness

Cyclone Asani on Wednesday weakened two stages into a deep depression as it crossed the north Andhra Pradesh coast.

The 5.30pm observations shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression was located about 20 kms northeast of Machilipatanam, 50 kms west-southwest of Narsapur and 120 km west-southwest of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the forecast issued by the IMD, the deep depression will weaken further by Thursday.

“It is very likely to move north-northeastwards along Yanam, Kakinada and Tuni coasts and weaken further into a depression by Thursday morning,” the IMD said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rainfall lashed coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. Rainfall recorded between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Wednesday in some of the districts was Visakhapatanam (73.2mm), Narsipatanam (75.2), Ongole (53mm), Vizianagaram (52.8mm), and Tuni (49.4mm). The Met department has forecast moderate rain to continue over Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal during the next two days.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday afternoon conducted a videoconference with the Collectors and SPs of coastal districts and directed them to be more vigilant.

The Chief Minister directed the Collectors of Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts to be on high alert and said funds have been sanctioned for relief measures.

He instructed the officials to alert people in low-lying areas and evacuate them to relief camps, if necessary. The officials informed the CM that they have set up relief camps at 454 locations.

Temple-like structure drifts ashore

A golden wooden structure was found bobbing in the ocean at Sunnapalli village in Srikakulam district and it was pulled ashore by fishermen, police said. Officials who inspected the wooden structure said it appears to be the portion of a Buddhist or Hindu temple from some Southeast Asian country, blown away by the cyclonic conditions.