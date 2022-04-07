‘Rule of law is supreme’: Asaduddin Owaisi reminds Telangana government after GHMC corporator’s arrest

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi Wednesday took an indirect dig at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in Telangana, soon after one of his party’s Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporators was arrested for obstructing and intimidating policemen.

“Rule of law is supreme Art 13 & it is very unfortunate that cocaine was found in this “Rave party” and all offspring’s of Rich kids where released not a single arrest apart from the owner of the place Law should be applied equally to poor & rich @CPHydCity @KTRTRS,” his tweet read.

While he was responding to an old tweet by the Hyderabad police which announced a raid at the Pudding & Mink pub at Radisson Blu hotel which led to 148 people, including the pub staff, being detained, he posted the tweet soon after the AIMIM corporator’s arrest.

Following a drug bust on early Sunday, the police had arrested the manager of the pub Mahadaram Anil Kumar and partner Abhishek Vuppala and declared two other accused Arjun Veeramachineni and Kiran Raju as absconding. While the police have sought custody of the arrested accused for questioning, several high profile customers including relatives of actors and politicians who were reportedly present at the time of the raid were let go.

Though a video of the AIMIM corporator, Ghouseuddin Mohammed, abusing and threatening on-duty policemen had gone viral on social media, no action was taken against him until IT and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao intervened in the matter. The TRS and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have been “friendly parties” for several years and the two leaders share a bond.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident and responding to one of the tweets that had shared the video, Rama Rao asked the DGP to take stern action irrespective of political affiliations. “Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” his tweet read.

Soon, the Musheerabad police booked the corporator and arrested him. He has been remanded in judicial custody till April 20 and lodged in the Chanchalguda central prison.