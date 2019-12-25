Asaduddin Owaisi leads Muslims’ delegation, urges CM Rao to stay NPR in Telangana

Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated Home Minister Amit Shah was misleading the country about the link between NPR and NRC. Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated Home Minister Amit Shah was misleading the country about the link between NPR and NRC.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with a delegation of a body of Muslim organisations in Telangana met CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Wednesday and requested an “immediate” stay on the updation of National Population Register (NPR) on the lines of Kerala.

After meeting the chief minister, Owaisi told reporters that the delegation demanded the protection of citizens in Telangana from arbitrary measures such as the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and ensure the conduct of state services in accordance with the Constitutional provisions. They also requested Rao to make an announcement that NRC and NPR will not be taken up in Telangana.

Confident that the chief minister would take the right decision and inform his government’s position in a few days, Owaisi said Rao asked him to call upon all political party leaders, ministers to participate in a public meeting being organised by AIMIM in Nizamabad on December 27. He said the CM would speak to like-minded parties from across the country and if required, he would organise a public meeting as well. Owaisi reiterated that home minister Amit Shah was misleading the country about the link between NPR and NRC.

The Muslim leaders said that NRC would cost disproportionate hardships to the most marginalised communities and asked the state government to proceed against the Centre under Article 131 of the Constitution on the question of enforcement of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samithi had opposed and voted against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in both Houses of Parliament.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in spite of supporting the CAB in the parliament, announced that no NRC will be taken up in his state.

