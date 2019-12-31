As Telanaga deports illegal foreigners, this Congo national had police traumatised

The incident happened a couple of weeks ago when 33-year-old Prince Kaniyada from Congo was released after serving two-years imprisonment on November 30. The incident happened a couple of weeks ago when 33-year-old Prince Kaniyada from Congo was released after serving two-years imprisonment on November 30.

As many as 34 foreign nationals have been deported to their home countries from Telangana in the last 16 months. Going by the data available with the Central Crimes Station of Hyderabad police, which was designated as the ‘detention center’ for persons to be deported, two more Somalian nationals are waiting to be deported soon.

However, one particular instance had the police party traumatised.

A Congo national managed to stop his deportation, at least for the time being, due to his sheer adamant nature and drama till the minute he had to board the return flight home from Mumbai. He had to be finally brought back to Hyderabad.

The incident happened a couple of weeks ago when 33-year-old Prince Kaniyada from Congo was released after serving two-years imprisonment on November 30. According to a source, he was arrested in a cybercrime case for hacking into an email and convicted. As his sentence came to an end, the prison officials approached the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) for deportation orders and his embassy was approached for travel documents as well as tickets.

The CCS, which was designated the job of deporting foreign nationals from across the state after FRRO orders, brought him to office from Cherlapally central prison. “From the beginning, he was creating a nuisance. He just did not want to be deported. He told us all sorts of stories initially. When nothing worked and we were about to put him in his home-bound flight, he started hurling abuses and even attacked the police team,” a senior police official told indianexpress.com.

The police team booked another ticket for him on the next flight to Congo via Kenya and the person refused to pay heed. He even refused to board a flight to go back to Hyderabad, say police sources.

Since he continued to cause a nuisance, Mumbai police were contacted and another African national who spoke his language was brought to the airport. He simply refused to listen.

As the drama continued for a few hours, senior officials were consulted to break the logjam over the issue. Police found out that though he has finished serving his sentence in the cyber hacking case, another case has been pending against him in the city.

While he was serving his sentence, he had assaulted another inmate in the Cherlapally prison. “Of his 2 years sentence, he was in Chanchalguda central prison for almost 18 months. As he was very violent, he was shifted to Cherlapally central prison for the remaining six months of imprisonment. Around a month-and-half ago, he

attacked a co-inmate and poured sambar on him. A case is registered at the Kushaiguda police station,” a prison official told indianexpress.com.

According to officials, a prison escort van with more police personnel was then sent to Mumbai from Hyderabad and the Congo national was then brought back to the city. “We had to send more personnel to assist the four-member police party that went to Mumbai as he was violent enough to attack others or harm himself,” said the official. Such was the situation that during the period awaiting the prison van from Hyderabad, he refused to come out of the airport immigration office where he was seated. He was arrested by Kushaiguda police of Rachakonda commissionerate and sent to judicial custody once again.

“We have deported people from Nigeria, Uganda, Ivory Coast, Sudan, etc. All need not be persons involved in crimes, some were found to have overstayed without valid visas. Sometimes, the detained foreign nationals can be very difficult to handle as they do not prefer going back to their troubled countries. Sometimes, it is very difficult to

manage their behaviour,” Avinash Mohanty, joint Commissioner of Police, CCS and Detective Department(DD), told indianexpress.com.

According to him, in a similar instance earlier, a Sudanese national had given completely cooked up details about him and his nationality that officials had to struggle hard to deport him. Never have officials come across such a case that the man had to be brought back, he said.

