As Polavaram project costs jump, Andhra CM seeks PM’s help

The estimated cost of the Polavaram multipurpose irrigation project in Andhra Pradesh has jumped to Rs 55,657 crore at 2017-18 rates, according to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approval.

The project’s estimated cost as per 2013-14 prices was approximately Rs 20,400 crore. The revised estimate includes a drinking water supply component of Rs 4,000 crore. “The revised estimates include increasing capacities of the right and left main canals, Rehabilitation & Resettlement (R&R), land acquisition, and drinking water supply pipelines,” Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar said.

Reddy also requested PM Modi for the release of pending payments of Rs 2,100 crore already incurred by the state towards the Polavaram project.

The Rs 55,657-crore estimation was mentioned in a revised Detailed Project Report-2, prepared by the state’s Water Resources Department. In August last year, Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said his ministry had accepted the earlier revised cost estimate of Rs 47,726 crore, although the Ministry of Finance is yet to accept it.

The Chief Minister met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Monday evening.