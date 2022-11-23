Director of overseas consultancy among three arrested in Hyderabad for preparing and selling fake certificates for visas

Three people, including the director of an overseas consultancy and a visa processing official of another firm, were arrested by the Telangana police Wednesday for allegedly preparing fake educational certificates from various universities and selling them along with supportive documents to those seeking visas to go abroad for private jobs.

Those arrested have been identified as Miryala Anand Kumar, 47, a flex banners designer, Mallepaka Hemanth, 35, Director, Ricco Overseas Consultants, and Shaik Shaheen, 30, a visa processing counsellor at Way4 Overseas Consultancy. Another accused, Kalyan, Director, Way4 Overseas Consultancy, is absconding, police said.

They were nabbed in a joint operation by the special operations team (SOT) of the L B Nagar Zone and Chaitanyapuri police. A case under sections 420, 468, 471, and 120 (B) read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against them at Chaitanyapuri police station.

The police also seized fake driving licenses, fake letters of recommendation, fake offer letters, fake bank certificates, fake pay slips, fake loan sanction letters, fake Covid certificates, fake bonafide certificates, fake Aadhaar cards, and fake transfer certificates, Mahesh Bhagwat said.

Rachakonda police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the media that a large number of fake certificates from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Osmania University, Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, Kakatiya University, SRM university, GITAM University, Gulbarga University, and Annamalai University were among the seized material. Bhagwat said fake documents of GRE, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education, diploma education, etc, were also found.

The police also seized fake driving licenses, fake letters of recommendation, fake offer letters, fake bank certificates, fake pay slips, fake loan sanction letters, fake Covid certificates, fake bonafide certificates, fake Aadhaar cards, and fake transfer certificates, Bhagwat said.

The police commissioner said Anand Kumar hatched a plan to earn easy money by preparing and supplying fake educational certificates. He has been doing this for the last two years and selling fake certificates for Rs 2000 to Rs 3000 per document either directly or through the two overseas consultancies, the commissioner added.

The police found that Hemanth and Kayan, who run consultancies at Malakpet and Saroor Nagar, used to collect information on college dropouts aspiring to move abroad and assured them they will provide all supporting documents to secure a visa to travel to the UK or the US and settle in a well-paying job. They were collecting about Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 as a package price and would collect more money when the aspirant secured a visa, Bhagwat said.

The police have also seized fake rubber stamps, a computer, a printer, a scanner, and mobile phones used by the accused.

Bhagwat warned students and job aspirants who seek fake and forged educational certificates for visa purposes to be cautious and not indulge in the crime under the influence of bogus overseas consultants.