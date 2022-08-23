BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested over Prophet remark

The BJP high command Tuesday suspended the party’s MLA from Telangana T Raja Singh, who was earlier in the day arrested for his alleged derogatory remark against the Prophet in a video posted on social media. The party leadership also issued him a showcause notice and asked him to give a written reply by September 2.

In a letter addressed to the Goshamahal MLA, member secretary of the BJP’s central disciplinary committee Om Pathak stated: “You have expressed views contrary to the party’s position on various matters which is clear violation of Rule XXV 10 (a) of the constitution of BJP. I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days as to why should you not be expelled from the party.’’

Earlier, Hyderabad police commissioner’s task force took Raja Singh into custody from his residence. Officials said they are also pulling down Raja Singh’s video which Muslim leaders claim insulted their community.

Raja Singh allegedly made the remark while attacking stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently performed in the city. Even though he tried to defend it as a “comedy video”, saying he made no mention of the Prophet, the police registered cases against him after protests by Muslim organisations.

“I do not understand on what basis the police registered the FIR because I did not take the name of any particular community. My video was aimed at Faruqui and I stand by my words, and I did not hurt anyone’s sentiments. This was the first part of the video, there will be a second video too,” Raja Singh said.